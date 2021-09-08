Rapper Kodak Black Donates $20,000 to Baby Girl of Police Officer Who Died from Coronavirus Complications

Rapper Kodak Black, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump in January, is donating $20,000 to a two year girl of a Fort Lauderdale police officer, who died from complications related to the Chinese coronavirus.

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that after reading an article about the officer’s death and learning that she left behind a young daughter, he said, “Make sure that kid is straight. Pay for her college fund.”

Jennifer Sepot, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale police officer, passed away last month from complications stemming from the Wuhan virus, leaving behind her husband and 2-year-old daughter, according to a report by South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Kodak Black — who was reportedly moved by Officer Sepot’s story because he also battled the coronavirus — donated $20,000 to a college fund for the young girl.

Cohen noted the rapper contracted the virus several months ago, and suffered from body aches, headaches, and difficulty breathing for about ten days.

The Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police told TMZ they are “grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer.”

“Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers,” the FOP added. “The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement.”

Earlier this year, Kodak Black offered to pay the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were shot dead in Florida while trying to serve a search warrant on a child pornography suspect, stating that he knows what it’s like to grow up with a single parent.

“Kodak has always put kids first in his charitable donations. He has a passion for making sure kids in crisis are supported financially and emotionally,” Cohen said at the time.

Kodak Black — whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri — was among those to have received a pardon from President Trump, having his sentence commutated. The rapper was imprisoned for weapons charges. Following his presidential pardon, Kodak Black thanked President Trump, and mentioned that he plans to “continue giving back.”

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

A few months later, Kodak Black praised President Trump again in an interview with TMZ, in which he showed off his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat, and called the former president “a real one,” adding, “Trump know what’s up.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.