NYT Review: Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony’ Gets Political with a ‘Team of Progressive Ponies’ Taking on Prejudice and Fascism

My Little Pony is getting political, according to a New York Times review, which says the film features “an eclectic team of progressive ponies” that take on “a fear mongering demagogue and the prejudices of their communities at large,” as well as “fascism.”

Netflix’s My Little Pony: A New Generation film will feature not only the ponies, but Pegasi and unicorns from all over My Little Pony‘s fictional setting of Equestria.

The movie will also reportedly spin the franchise’s principles of love and friendship into “a political awakening about tolerance, prejudice, even fascism,” reports NYT.

Watch the Trailer Below:

The film, which is set to be released on October 6, will reportedly be a story about earth ponies who are anti-magic (or anti-science) and prone to fear mongering.

But not the “enlightened heroine,” Sunny Starscout (voiced by actress Vanessa Hudgens) who will crash a demonstration essentially led by “a defensive weapons manufacturer,” which thw film will portray as an entity profiting from a community that fears being attacked by fellow pony characters.

Then a unicorn named Izzy (voiced by actress Kimiko Glenn) will arrive on the scene and Sunny will rush her away to safety, which reportedly evolve into “a learning tour” showing that different communities are not that scary, and that it’s “silly and retrograde” to believe they are.

Sunny and Izzy then reportedly assemble a “progressive” team of ponies that are members of the new generation, who band together in search of objects that might restore magic in Equestria.

In 2019, Discovery Family’s My Little Pony featured a same-sex couple — lesbians Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty — for the first time ever, coinciding with Pride Month.

