TBS Host Samantha Bee Compares Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Dysentery in Pro-Abortion Rant

Left-wing TBS late-night host Samantha Bee on Wednesday’s broadcast of Full Frontal compared Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to dysentery in a pro-abortion rant.

“If the Supreme Court overturns [Roe v. Wade], we will live in a country where every state creates its own rules on abortion,” Bee said. “Twenty-two states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are poised to ban abortion in almost all cases.”

Bee went on to suggest that abortion-seeking women — who she referred to as simply “people” — living in states with pro-life laws will resort to fleeing to states like Oregon in order to successfully terminate the lives of their unborn children.

“Think of it as a modern-day Oregon Trail, where all the pioneers are pregnant, and instead of dysentery, you due of Amy Coney Barrett,” Bee said.

Watch Below:

Bee was reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on Monday regarding two cases against on the recently enacted pro-life law in Texas, which bans most abortions after six six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The cases Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas were converged into one three-hour hearing. In the first case, the Supreme Court was asked to weigh in on the Texas Heartbeat Act’s private enforcement mechanism. In the second case, the justices were asked to consider whether President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has the right to sue Texas in order to block the law.

In September, after the pro-life law was enacted in the Lone Star State, Bee joined the cohort of leftist celebrities who freaked out over the life-saving legislation by taking to Twitter to call for Texas to “pull out” of women’s bodies.

Congratulations, Texas! You are the latest state to pass draconian abortion laws to ban abortion before most women even know they're pregnant. When it comes to men policing women's bodies, maybe it's time to just pull out? pic.twitter.com/ZCqiruEQTD — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 1, 2021

Other celebrities, including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, and Amy Brenneman, have smeared Texas GOP lawmakers, dubbing them the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

Meanwhile, left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano has been ranting about how “fucked up Americans right now,” and claiming that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” as well as calling on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

Actress Bette Midler, on the other hand, reacted to the Texas law with a more novel approach by suggesting abstinence. “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” she said.

