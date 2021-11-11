Television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Authorities say a group of armed suspects followed Terrence J to his home in Sherman Oaks, California, around 3:00 AM Wednesday, tried to rob him, and then shot at his car as he fled, according to a report by KABC-TV.

Police said at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun. No one was injured in the incident.

After that, Jenkins — who has hosted shows on E!, BET, and MTV — reportedly managed to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer and report the incident.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a community alert to raise awareness of ” an increase in violent street robberies,” specifically noting an “ongoing trend of follow-home robberies.” The statement instructs citizens to comply with their muggers and “be a good witness” for law enforcement.

“Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business,” the bulletin said.

Just weeks before Terrence J was targeted, Dorit Kemsley of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame was the victim of a home invasion where suspects stole valuables from her house in Encino Hills. Kemsley and her children were home when the thieves broke in; she says she begged for their lives as the burglary took place.

