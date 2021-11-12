Music mogul Kanye West defended comedian Dave Chappelle in an emotional condemnation of left-wing cancel culture for trying to “impose fear on anybody with freedom of thought.”

West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by rapper Noreaga and DJ EFN on Friday and bashed those trying to cancel both himself and Chappelle in an expletive-laden attack.

Host Noreaga brought up Chappelle, who was enmeshed in controversy last month when a small group of Netflix employees launched a campaign to cancel Chappelle’s association with the streaming giant after the comedian included some jokes about transgenders in his latest comedy special.

In reply, West slammed left-wing cancel culture for attempting to put an end to freedom of speech.

“Man, if they don’t get the fuck up outta here, bro. Cancel what? What we cancelin’ out here?” West continued:

Man, enough of this shit already, boy! Y’all just wait until someone ain’t affecting the stock and you just take them out one by one to impose fear on anybody with freedom of thought. I smack the shit out you when I see—don’t tell me what the fuck to do ever in your life, boy. None of y’all Hollywood plant-ass n—as tell none of us what we do. This our culture now. It’s up. You can’t cancel none of us. And all of y’all scared n—as that’s runnin’ around doing what these Hollywood n—as tellin’ you to do? Fuck y’all, man! It’s up! Y’all either is about our culture that we grew up about, or you about yourself. Selfish, scared-ass house n—as. So they cancelin’ what?

Watch the segment below:

Thus far, Netflix has resisted the call from the far left to cancel its association with Chappelle and to delete his past shows; however, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has reversed his staunch support for Chappelle and now says he “screwed up” with his defense of Chappelle.

Kanye West is not the only music mogul who has expressed support for Dave Chappelle. Recently, rapper Jay-Z called the comedian “super-brave” and a “super-genius” friend. In further defense of Chappelle’s comedy shows, Jay-Z added that “great art is divisive.”

