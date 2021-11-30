Fashion Notes: It’s Jill Biden’s Christmas, But Where Have All the Aesthetic Critics Gone?

For four years, an annual chorus of unfounded criticism and aesthetic analysis beat like a drum over former First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations at the White House.

Now, it’s First Lady Jill Biden’s turn but where have all the critics gone?

Don’t worry, I’m still here and I should start by reminding loyal Fashion Notes readers that it was the haters who stereotyped Melania Trump as a stone-cold, joyless Eastern European who secretly hated the frills of Christmas. They did so by seizing on her winter white decor in the East Wing in 2017.

The haters did it again a year later when Mrs. Trump unveiled beautiful red trees throughout the East Collonade of the White House.

It should be noted that Mrs. Trump’s Christmas decorations from 2017 to 2020 were a triumph for beauty after nearly two decades of the traditional and modernist designs from former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Perhaps Mrs. Trump’s most successful years for the White House Christmas decor were 2019 and 2020. For the millions of Americans who will not see the White House up-close-and-personal, photos are everything.

These two years, with their glimmering lights and emphasis on American architecture, struck just the right note between the traditional style of Mrs. Bush (and other former First Ladies) and the modernist approach that Mrs. Obama came to love.

That brings us to Jill Biden’s Christmas decorations which she unveiled this week and detailed on Tuesday in a speech. The biggest disappointment thus far is that Mrs. Biden did not take photos or release video footage of herself putting the final touches on the decor.

Every year, Mrs. Trump would release a video and then, later, some photos of herself walking through the halls of the White House in admiration of what the residence’s design team had pulled off. An impeccably-dressed First Lady standing next to her vision should become a tradition though Mrs. Biden has already bucked it.

Mrs. Biden’s most startling decorations are in the East Collonade and the entrance of the West Wing. They are overtly cartoonish and appear as though a child designed them. The sophistication of the White House looks out of place with the gold stars and blue dots hanging through the hallway.

The stars, according to Mrs. Biden, represent “frontline workers” or something. We’re in year two of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, can we leave COVID-19 out of the decor? It is exhausting. The blue dots appear like a giant solar system school project while the wreaths on the doors across from them are entirely disconnected from the color scheme.

Then, at the entrance of the East Wing, oversized Dr. Seuss (didn’t they cancel him?) Christmas presents are stacked to create an archway around the doors. The screaming shade of red is detached from all the other shades of red throughout the White House decor and the giant bow atop the arch is wrinkled.

Wasn’t President Biden’s big campaign message “Build Back Better?” Why not a Christmas theme that aligned more with her husband’s overarching theme for the year? “Gifts from the Heart” seems misplaced.

It is hard to screw up Christmas. Most of everything revolving around the holiday is glitzy, twinkling, rich, and grand — especially when the White House is the backdrop. It’s why even when a few rooms of Christmas decorations are approaching fugly, other rooms are stunning.

Take, for example, Mrs. Biden’s hallway in the White House and the theme of the State Dining room. In the hallway, polished arches are filled with greenery with traditional red berry accents and soft lights.

The State Dining room is the best of the bunch. Mrs. Biden says the trees on either side of the fireplace were turned effectively into photo albums as they are adorned with ornaments that showcase the former first families that have resided in the White House.

Hanging at the center of the trees, on the mantle, are striped stockings. It’s the picturesque traditional/contemporary balance, that is particularly lacking in many other rooms, which makes this display simply the best of them all.

