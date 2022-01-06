Chris Noth Cameo in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Finale Scrapped

An appearance by actor Chris Noth in the finale of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has been scrapped following multiple women accusing Noth of everything from harassment to rape.

While Noth’s character died a previous episode, the show’s writers reportedly planned for Mr. Big to have a cameo in the finale, but the scene has been cut in the wake of the actor’s sexual assault scandal, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Noth’s Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the show — the longtime love interest of Mr. Big — was reportedly “livid” and “heartbroken” over the sexual assault allegations made against the actor.

Parker, along with Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have also reacted to the allegations made against Noth by issuing a joint statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

So far, a total of five women have accused Noth of everything from sexual assault to rape. Noth, however, maintains that the allegations against him are false, saying that all his sexual encounters were consensual.

Nonetheless, the actor was subsequently fired from the CBS crime drama The Equalizer, and dropped by his agency, A3 Artists Agency. The exercise company Peloton has also cut ties with the Law and Order alum.

Sources say that Parker’s character travels to Paris in the And Just Like That finale to scatter Mr. Big’s ashes from the Pont des Arts bridge, where the two shared a romantic moment in the series finale of Sex and the City.

The scene was reportedly supposed to include a moment in which Mr. Big appears next to her — but now, real-life issues have crept into the fictional world, scrapping the finale’s heartfelt scene.

