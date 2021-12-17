Peloton Cuts Ties with ‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth After Sexual Assault Allegations

A Peloton advertisement featuring Sex and the City star Chris Noth was scrubbed from the company’s social media accounts on Thursday after it was revealed the actor has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

***SPOILER ALERT***

Noth, who recently reprised his role as Mr. Big in Sex and the City‘s sequel And Just Like That… and whose character — spoiler alert — died while riding a Peloton, is now being nixed by the company in real life, according to a report by Deadline.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told Deadline. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot of the show.”

“As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts,” the spokesperson added.

The ad featuring Noth was reportedly supposed to be a comeback after the company’s stock took a dive following the Peloton-related demise of the actor’s character Mr. Big in a recent episode of the new HBO spinoff series.

But on Thursday morning, the actor found himself the subject of allegations made by two women who contacted The Hollywood Reporter about a 2004 alleged assault in Los Angeles and a second alleged 2015 attack in New York. Noth denies the allegations.

