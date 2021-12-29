‘Sex and the City’ Star Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Livid’ Over Chris Noth Allegations

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is reortedly “livid” and “heartbroken” over the sexual assault allegations made against her co-star Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big — Parker’s character’s love interest — on the HBO show.

Both Parker and Noth had also recently reprised their roles as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big on Sex and the City‘s HBO reboot, And Just Like That. But after the series’ premiere, multiple women stepped forward with claims that Noth had previously sexually assaulted or harassed them.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” a source told Us Weekly. “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The source said Parker “feels like there has been two deaths,” referring to Noth’s character’s death in the And Just Like That premiere.

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously,” the source said. “With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

The source also claimed that the actress had “no idea” about the alleged incidents, felt “blindsided” by the reports, and still needs time to “process what has happened.”

So far, a total of five women have accused Noth of everything from sexual assault to rape. Noth, however, maintains that the allegations against him are false, saying that all his sexual encounters were consensual.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In the wake of the allegations, Peloton appears to have canceled Noth, as an advertisement for the company featuring the actor has been scrubbed from its social media accounts.

