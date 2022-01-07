CBS ‘Late Late Show’ Cancels Shows After James Corden Tests Positive

(UPI) — James Corden became the latest host of late-night television to announce that he has contracted COVID-19.

Days after Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s Late Night, said on Tuesday that his talkshow would be canceled for the rest of the week as he is sick with the coronavirus, the British comedian and host of CBS’ The Late Late Show announced that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

“I just tested positive for COVID-19,” Corden said on social media. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.”

Due to his illness, his show will be canceled for the next few days, he said.

“Stay safe everyone,” he added.

The announcement by Corden and Meyers followed Jimmy Fallon, who hosts NBC’s The Tonight Show, on Monday saying he had tested positive over the holiday.

Ian Karmel, the head writer for The Late Late Show, poked fun at Corden’s illness, stating on Twitter, “I told him it was hacky to do this after Fallon and Seth both did it, but whatever.”