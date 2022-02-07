Leslie Jones Drops Beijing Olympics Commentary as Scandal Mounts for Genocide Games: ‘Hey NBC F**k Off’

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones said Monday that she is dropping her freewheeling Beijing Olympics commentary, and sent her fans gunning for NBC (the network broadcasting the genocide games).

Jones explained that she is frustrated due to her Olympics commentary videos being “blocked.”

“i’m starting to feel like this should be my last olympics i live tweet,” Jones wrote. “I know I know, another celebrity bitching — But i’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it.”

“They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them,” she continued. “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard.”

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

“And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love,” Jones added.

While Jones did not clarify who exactly she was referring to with regards to blocking her Olympics commentary content, it appears that she could be addressing NBC, as the comedian called out the network in another tweet.

“I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone,” Jones wrote. “Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating.”

I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/uhomVaOuvK — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

As of Monday morning, Leslie Jones continued to retweet fans who lashed out at NBC.

Jones also retweeted another user who wrote, “Hey NBC fuck off with that trash and give Leslie the props she deserves.”

“ya’ll would have never had as brilliant an idea as having a comedian live tweet the Olympics if she hadn’t done it first! You’ll never be as good at it either,” the Twitter user added.

Hey NBC fuck off with that trash and give Leslie the props she deserves – ya'll would have never had as brilliant an idea as having a comedian live tweet the Olympics if she hadn't done it first! You'll never be as good at it either 🏼‍♀️ — T 💙 (@macbananas) February 7, 2022

