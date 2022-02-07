Spotify CEO Backs Joe Rogan amid N-Word Controversy: Canceling Him Not the Answer

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he will not remove podcaster Joe Rogan from his platform despite the recently surfaced videos of him using the N-word among other controversial statements.

In a letter sent to Spotify staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Ek said while he “strongly” condemns Joe Rogan’s “incredibly hurtful” language, he does not want to take a ride down the “slippery slope” of canceling voices.

“I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek wrote. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

Over the weekend, Rogan found himself in hot water after a video compilation surfaced of him using the N-word (sans context) multiple times on his podcast. At one point, Rogan referred to a black neighborhood as “Planet of the Apes.” Rogan immediately took to social media and apologized for his language.

“It’s not my word to use. I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” Rogan said. “I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist.”

“But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up. And I clearly have fucked up,” he added.

Spotify says it will pull left-wing rocker Neil Young’s music from its platform. The move comes just days after Young demanded that Spotify either remove his music or blacklist Joe Rogan and his popular podcast. https://t.co/PkvmhVKkWm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 26, 2022

As many as 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience were removed from Spotify as a result.

In his letter to the Spotify staff Ek, who has been backing Joe Rogan even as musicians have removed their music from the platform in protest, said his platform believes in elevating “types of creators,” promising to invest in promoting “historically marginalized groups.”

“I am committing to an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups,” he said.

“This will dramatically increase our efforts in these areas,” he added. “While some might want us to pursue a different path, I believe that more speech on more issues can be highly effective in improving the status quo and enhancing the conversation altogether.”

Read Ek’s full letter to his staff below: