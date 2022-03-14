Pop Star Lizzo Calls Texas’ Attempt to Probe Transgender Medical Procedures for Minors ‘Child Abuse’: ‘Stay Out of My Body’

Joe Biden-backing pop star Lizzo railed against Texas lawmakers’ attempt to probe transgender medical procedures for minors during a keynote session at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on Sunday, proclaiming, “It’s a violation of human rights.”

“They are taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves, and it’s a violation of human rights,” Lizzo said of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R)’s recent decision to label transgender medical procedures “child abuse.”

“I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now,” the singer, who was raised in Houston, added at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday. “There are very regressive laws being passed right now.”

Lizzo also attacked pro-life legislation in Texas, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected. “The abortion ban is atrocious,” the Rumors singer claimed. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body.”

“We got a lot of other things that we need,” she continued, before adding, “there are people in charge who can change things on a systemic level, and they’re letting us down.”

Lizzo joins a cohort of celebrities who have had a total meltdown over the life-saving legislation in Texas.

Stars including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman have attacked Texas GOP lawmakers, dubbing them the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

Late last year, members of the Hollywood elite rallied for “abortion justice” from Los Angeles to New York.

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano has had multiple public meltdowns over the topic, declaring that this is “the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and calling on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.