Watch: Kid Rock Leads ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Chant at His Nashville Bar

Kid Rock was seen leading a “Let’s go, Brandon” chant at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Kid Rock got on the microphone at one point at his bar, and announced that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was in the establishment, which elicited a roaring response from the audience, as well as chants of “USA!”

“So we’re not going to do any, ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ right?” Kid Rock said during the “USA!” chants, to which the crowd responded by chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a popular phrase that is code for “Fuck Joe Biden.”

A highly anticipated interview with Kid Rock and Carlson is set to air on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

In a preview video of the interview, Carlson asked, “Why haven’t you been canceled? Like, people aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are.”

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock replied, before elaborating: “Because I don’t give a f-ck. I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day. There’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

In January, the rocker released a politically charged song bashing mandates in response to the Chinese coronavirus, and slamming President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“‘Wear your mask, take your pills,’ now a whole generation is mentally ill. Man, fuck Fauci,” Kid Rock proclaims in his song, titled, “We the People,” in which its chorus repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

The Detroit rocker’s “We the People” came just months after the November release of his anti-woke anthem, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” which roasts millennials and laments how America has become “a nation full of pussies.”

