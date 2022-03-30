Actor Ron Perlman Calls Ron DeSantis ‘F**king Nazi Pig’ in Misinformation-Filled Rant About Florida Parental Rights Law

Left-wing Hollywood actor Ron Perlman — who’s set to star in the upcoming Netflix Animation family film Pinocchio — spread misinformation in a Twitter video about a Florida law that restricts the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to kids in kindergarten through third grade. Perlman called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) a “fucking Nazi pig” and “piece of shit.”

“Good morning Governor DeSantis. Don’t say ‘gay’? ‘Don’t say,’ as the first two words in a sentence spoken by a political leader of a state in the United States of America, ‘don’t say’?” Ron Perlman lamented in a video tirade tweeted on Tuesday.

“Don’t fucking say, you fucking Nazi pig? Say! First Amendment. Read about it, then run for office, you piece of shit,” the Hellboy actor said.

Watch Below:

Perlman, however, was spreading misinformation in his video posted to Twitter.

Earlier this month, before signing the Florida bill into law, Governor DeSantis debunked leftist falsehoods on the bill, explaining that the measure simply bans sexual instruction for young schoolchildren, such as kindergarteners.

Watch Below:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

During a press conference on Monday, the Florida governor also addressed “members of Hollywood” who oppose anti-grooming laws.

“Someone told me that there’s even people in Hollywood that are opposed to providing protections for parents, and enforcing parents’ rights,” DeSantis said.

“The one thing I’ll say about that is if the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes — if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents’ rights, I wear that like a badge of honor,” the governor added.

Watch Below:

Governor DeSantis is not the only GOP lawmaker Perlman has attacked after they expressed concern over adults sexualizing children.

Last week, the Don’t Look Up actor told Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to “go fuck yourself” after the senator questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose history of lenient sentencing for child pornographers has been called into question.

And a day before that, Perlman called Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) a “fucking white slaver piece of shit” over his line of questioning during a recent Jackson hearing.

