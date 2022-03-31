Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Appears to Laugh After Chris Rock Says ‘Will Smith Just Slapped the S**t Out of Me’

A new video from Sunday’s Oscars ceremony appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing in response to Chris Rock’s comment on her husband’s Will Smith’s onstage physical assault.

The video, which was shared by actor Michael Rapaport, provides a hitherto unseen angle of the now infamous incident. Jada Pinkett Smith seems to lower her head in laughter just after Chris Rock says, “Wow! Will Smith just slapped the shit out of me.”

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This is FKCED UP pic.twitter.com/2Z8CZf6Nzd — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2022

The video also captured the audience audibly gasping after Will Smith retook his seat and twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

It remains unclear who took the video but it appears to be from someone sitting close behind the couple at the Dolby Theatre.

On Sunday, Will Smith shocked Oscars viewers when he stormed the stage and struck Chris Rock in the face after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying the actress ought to appear in a sequel to G.I. Jane.

Smith apologized later in the evening while accepting his Oscar for King Richard. But an avalanche of negative media coverage, plus growing condemnation from his peers, prompted the actor to issue a lengthier apology via Instagram.

The Academy has initiated an investigation into the incident, but said it could take weeks to conclude. Smith faces a range of disciplinary action, including possible expulsion from the Academy.

Smith’s assault of Rock has become a major embarrassment for the Academy, which was looking to restore the class and glamor of past ceremonies in the wake of plummeting ratings. A mere 10.4 million people tuned into last year’s ceremony, while Sunday’s ABC telecast didn’t fare much better, coming in as the second-least-watched Oscars in history.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com