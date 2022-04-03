Hunter College professor Eisa Nefertari Ulen claims that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last week was triggered by 400 years of “black erasure, black marginalization, black silencing, and the stereotyping of black people.”

“I think that any time we witness violence, we need to understand that from a place where we recognize the emotional and psychological state that’s driving this physical response to a trigger, and Will Smith was definitely triggered that night,” Ulen told PBS NewsHour in a recent interview.

“But I think in the broader context of American society, we need to understand what was happening there,” the professor continued.

Ulen then went on to claim that Smith — who has an estimated net worth of $350 million — attacked Rock due to 400 years of “black erasure” and “black silencing.”

“It’s really rooted and stepped in a 400-year commitment to black erasure, black marginalization, black silencing, and the stereotyping of black people,” the professor said.

“All of that was present in a visceral, felt, and real way in the infamous slap,” she added.

Ulen was reacting to Smith marching onto the Oscars stage last weekend and striking Rock in the face after the comedian referred to his wife as “G.I. Jane.” The actor then twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” after retaking his seat in the audience — a scene that shocked audience members and viewers.

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault.

After the assault, many in Hollywood turned on Smith, referring to his onstage meltdown as a display of “toxic masculinity,” calling his excuses for hitting Rock “bullshit,” and noting that the actor’s behavior has likely set a “terrible precedent” for comedians on stage.

The Academy Awards also condemned Smith’s actions, declaring that it “does not condone violence in any form,” and later announced a formal investigation into the matter.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

Smith, however, appeared unbothered by the battery, as the actor was later seen dancing the night away with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s been a beautiful night.”

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party.

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy, nearly one week after assaulting Rock during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

