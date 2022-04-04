Report: Netflix, Apple Remove Bids for Planned Will Smith Biopic Following Oscars Assault

A planned movie based on the life of Hollywood star Will Smith is in trouble after Netflix and Apple have reportedly withdrawn their bids amid the fallout from the Oscars night slap.

The biopic, based on Smith’s best-selling autobiography, was the subject of heated bidding. But after Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars last week, the project now appears to be dead in the water, according to a report from Britain’s The Sun.

“Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

“Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

Hollywood is distancing itself from Smith on other projects due to the star’s newly toxic public image.

As Breitbart News reported, plans for a fourth Bad Boys movie are now in limbo following the Oscars slap.

Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was also to star Smith, is also on hold, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. It remains unclear if the streamer will move forward with Bright 2, a sequel to the massively popular 2017 movie Bright.

On Friday, Will Smith resigned his membership to the motion picture Academy amid mounting condemnation for his assault of Rock.

