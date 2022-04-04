Will Smith’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star Tatyana Ali: ‘Chris Rock Didn’t Deserve to Be Hit. Period’

Actor Will Smith’s Fresh Prince co-star actress Tatyana Ali reacted to Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, saying, “Chris Rock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period.”

“Took me a while to get my thoughts together. Right is right, wrong is wrong, and love is love,” said the actress — who played Smith’s cousin Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince — in an Instagram caption.

Ali also shared a tweet she posted on Saturday, in which she stated, “I love [Will Smith] very much,” before adding, “[Chris Rock] didn’t deserve to be hit. Period.”

“My heart aches for what has happened,” she added. “I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him.”

During this year’s Oscars, Smith marched into the stage and struck Rock in the face over a joke the comedian made at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor then returned to his seat, where he twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” — a scene that shocked audience members and viewers.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

After the attack, Hollywood elites stood and applauded Smith when he won Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard.

Directors Jane Campion and Paul Thomas Anderson, and actors Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa, Sophie Hunter, Javier Bardem, Timothée Chalamet, and Maya Rudolph were among some of the stars seen applauding Smith at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards condemned Smith’s actions, declaring that it “does not condone violence in any form,” and later announced a formal investigation into the matter.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Smith, however, was later seen dancing the night away with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Watch Below:

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy, noting in a statement that his “actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.