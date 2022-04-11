Abigail Disney: Laws Protecting Children from Grooming in Classrooms Are ‘An Attempt to Push History Backwards’

Abigail Disney, the great niece of Walt Disney, in a Sunday interview on CNN’s Reliable Sources, called laws protecting children from being groomed in the classroom “absurd,” and “an attempt to push history backwards.”

Disney lamented teachers being prohibited from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade under Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, calling it “absurd.”

“If you were to erase every reference to gayness and gay people from the planet, which is sort of what the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill feels like, will children not become gay? Do they need to be recruited and groomed, or are people just gay?” she told host Brian Stelter.

Watch Below:

“If you go back through history, there have been gay people whether or not the word was ever spoken,” added the granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother and Disney co-founder Roy Disney.

Radical LGBTQ activists outraged over Florida’s anti-grooming laws have dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — despite the bill never mentioning the word “gay” — spreading misinformation across the country.

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

During her Sunday interview, Disney went on to call the Florida legislation an “ineffective,” and “an attempt to push history backwards.”

“It’s an ineffective way of going about what they want. It’s an attempt to push history backwards, and it denies the fact that everyone — conservative or not — has a gay friend or transgender family member,” she said. “We’re all in it together now, and I think it’s all of our fight.”

“Disney seems like the biggest target because it’s so woven into families,” Disney continued, before going on to suggest that parents who support Florida’s anti-grooming laws have a “paranoid imagination.”

“So if you can create this idea that somebody’s in there trying to indoctrinate your child, my goodness, the paranoid imagination can run circles with that,” she said.

Disney’s opposition to anti-grooming laws in classrooms is not the only time the company has been caught promoting gender ideology and the sexualization of children.

Last year, Disney theme parks banned gender from its park greetings, replacing “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages,” with “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

Moreover, Disney executives were heard on a recent conference call admitting that their goal is to implement a heavy LGBTIA2S+ agenda in children’s movies and television shows.

Leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit showed Disney corporate president Karey Burke saying the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials” with LGBTQIA2S+ content. Additional footage shows Burke also claiming that not enough lead characters is Disney content are “LGBTQIA.”

NEW: Disney corporate president Karey Burke, the "mother of two queer children," says the company has been "targeting Gen Z and millennials" with LGBTQIA+ "inclusion" content. Her son told her that "Gen Z is 30-40% queerer" and that Disney "better get with it." pic.twitter.com/CYYD7NqKZg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau can be seen in footage casually boasting about how she identifies as a “bi-romantic asexual,” and how she wants to “use [her] content” at Disney to help educate young audiences about “the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see,” such as the asexual community.

The Disney executive has also admitted that Disney encouraged her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” when she became an employee.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.