‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Joseph Gatt Arrested for Alleged Sexual Communication with a Minor

Actor Joseph Gatt, who played Thenn Warg on HBO’s Game of Thrones and is next set to star in DC Entertainment’s Black Adam, was arrested in Los Angeles last week for allegedly engaging in “online sexually explicit communication” with a minor.

Gatt was reportedly arrested on April 6 after the Los Angeles Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating him after receiving a tip he “had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,” according to People.

“[Gatt] also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest stemming from a similar incident involving a minor victim, police relayed to Fox News Digital. He was arrested for contact with a minor for a sexual offense,” noted the outlet. “Police are now ‘seeking to identify any additional victims’ following Gatt’s arrest.”

Gatt also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans and had minor roles in Ray Donovan and True Detective. He was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Gatt denied the allegations against him in an Instagram statement on Wednesday.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless,” he said. “I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.”

“I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name,” he added. “Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

The LAPD asked the public in its release to report “any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the Internet.”