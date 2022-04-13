Group of Mothers Mount Bus Trip Protest to Woke Disney World

A group of mothers are set to launch an effort to transport a busload on concerned parents to protest outside Disney World in Florida and to support the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

The Ohio-based Moms for America has supported Florida’s education law from the outset and now plans to tell Disney just how much they oppose the entertainment giant’s efforts to attack Florida over the law.

The group has organized a two-hour protest with “several” Disney employees who oppose the company’s radical LGBTQ pronouncements that will be held on April 16 outside the entrance for Disney Springs.

Correction! It’s at the entrance of Disney Springs not Magic Kingdom! — Moms for America (@momsforamerica) April 13, 2022

“We are excited to bring together freedom-loving Floridians and Americans from across the country to show Disney that it should return to its focus of embracing and promoting family values, liberty, and freedom,” said Rebekah Ricks, president of the Florida Alliance of Moms For America.

The group plans to drive its “Freedom Truck” to the protest, which also appeared at the Washington D.C. trucker protest last month.

Moms For America president Kimberly Fletcher spoke to Breitbart News in March about the group’s support of the freedom trucker movement:

Moms for America Prez: We Joined Truckers to Protest Left's "Draconian Mentality" pic.twitter.com/4uvhNBIiG3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2022

Moms for America Executive Director Quisha King recently joined Fox & Friends First to discuss a leaked video of Disney executives and the new Florida law preserving parental rights in the classroom.

The executive director of ‘Moms for America’ calls out Disney’s woke agenda as the theme parks censor all mentions of “ladies,” “gentleman,” “boys,” and “girls.”https://t.co/fJuWo6tWUl — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) March 31, 2022

The group has suggested a boycott of everything Disney related until the Mouse House changes its direction away from radical, left-wing ideology.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston