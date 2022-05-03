James Woods Rips CNN Flack Jeffrey Toobin’s Abortion Rant: ‘His Seed Never Gets Past His Laptop Screen’

Academy Award-winning actor James Woods roasted CNN flack Jeffrey Toobin’s abortion rant, saying, “his seed never gets past his laptop screen.”

“The #GreatWanker, Jeffrey Toobin, pontificating on abortion is ironic,” Wood wrote in reaction to Toobin going off on abortion rant on CNN.

“His seed never gets past his laptop screen,” the actor added, in reference to when The New Yorker famously suspended Toobin after he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with New Yorker and WNYC radio members in 2020.

In his rant, Toobin claimed that abortion rates do not go down in societies that ban a woman’s choice to kill her unborn child, alleging that “there are just as many abortions, if not more” in these societies.

The CNN analyst also claimed that in such societies, the killing of a woman’s unborn child “is conducted in an unsafe way,” adding, “all it does is drive the process underground and endanger women’s lives.”

In 2008, a married Toobin impregnated his colleague’s daughter Casey Greenfield and pressured the lawyer to have an abortion. She refused to terminate the pregnancy. A Manhattan Family Court judge forced CNN’s star chief legal analyst to pay child support.

In reaction to another pro-choice activist, Woods tweeted at Reverend Raphael Warnock, who said, “As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government. I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

“Ironic that you don’t mention room for the baby,” Woods reacted.

The topic of abortion is being discussed by many on social media in the wake of a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade being leaked to the press.

The leak is “a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote or to ignite a liberal brushfire to pack the Supreme Court before Democrats lose Congress in November,” reported Breitbart News legal contributor Ken Klukowski.

