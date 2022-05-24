Dave Chappelle Attacker Says Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock was an Inspiration

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on a Los Angeles stage says he was Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony was inspiring.

Isaiah Lee, 23, spoke to the New York Post on Monday and praised Will Smith for taking the stage during the Academy Awards to pop host Chris Rock in the mouth over a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the interview at L.A.’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility, Lee praised the actor for sticking up for his wife in response to Chris Rock’s remarks.

“That’s not right what [Chris Rock] said about his wife, calling her ‘GI Jane,'” Lee told the paper.

Smith took offense to a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, using her name as a punchline after referencing the film G.I. Jane. Smith’s wife suffers from alopecia, a condition that leaves patches of hair missing from the scalp.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Lee went on to praise Smith for “standing up for his wife” by attacking the Oscars host, the paper reported.

This mentality clearly figures into Lee’s own attack on a comedian. Indeed, Lee told the Post that he hoped assaulting Chappelle would make the comedian think more carefully about the effect his words have on others.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” Lee told the paper. “I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things you need to be more sensitive about and not joke about.”

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Lee also admitted that he had an ulterior motive for his actions. He hoped that the publicity would bolster his struggling rap career.

“I’m not going to lie … it was a bit of clout-chasing,” Lee added of his decision to jump onstage and attack Chappelle.

Lee now stands charged with assault with a deadly weapon for the May 4 attack on Chappelle.

If convicted, Lee could face up to four years in prison — 12 if the replica gun he carried at the time of the attack is deemed the same as a real firearm.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston