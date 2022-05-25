DC Films Chief Says Amber Heard’s Lack of Chemistry with Jason Momoa Hurt Her ‘Aquaman 2’ Role, Not Depp Trial

DC Films chief Walter Hamada denied actress Amber Heard’s claim that she was negatively affected regarding her role in Aquaman 2 due to her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp suing her. Instead, Hamada testified that Heard’s status in the sequel was at risk due to her lack of “chemistry” with co-star Jason Momoa in the first film, causing the post-production team to have to put “a lot of effort” in editing her scenes.

Hamada testified on Tuesday that the studio had “conversations about potentially recasting” Heard in Aquaman 2 for several weeks, and that the conversations involved “concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie.”

The concerns, Hamada explained, had to do with “the issue of chemistry: did the two have chemistry.”

“I think editorially, they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there, and would we be better off recasting — finding someone who had better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa,” Hamada said.

Watch below:

After being asked if there was any other reason Warner Bros. delayed in recasting Heard, the DC Films chief said, “No, it was all concerns about whether she was right for recasting in the movie,” and that the actress’ dispute with Depp had nothing to do with it.

“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together,” Hamada said. “The reality is, it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry, and that it’s sort of movie magic and editorial — the ability to put performances together, and with the magic of a great score, and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry.”

“At the end of the day, if you watch the movie, they look like they had great chemistry,” he continued. “But I just know that through the course of post-production, it took a lot of effort to get there. Sometimes it’s very easy, you just put the characters on the screen together, and they work. And sometimes it’s harder.”

“It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it, and the chemistry wasn’t there,” Hamada added, as Depp was seen in the courtroom cracking a bright smile.

Hamada also testified that Heard was never meant to be a co-lead in Aquaman 2, and that her role was not reduced for any particular reason, stating, “from the early stages of the development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur (Jason Momoa) and the character of Orm (Patrick Wilson).”

“So they were always the two co-leads of the movie,” Hamada clarified. “The movie was always pitched as a ‘buddy comedy’ between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.”

During the defamation trial, Heard’s team has claimed that negative publicity from Depp’s allegations against her has resulted in the actress’ struggle to stay in the sequel.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post piece she wrote has harmed his movie career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.