Watch Live: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial Verdict Reached

Watch live as Judge Penney Azcarate reads the verdict for Depp v. Heard, which was reached on Wednesday after a more than two-day deliberation.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

The verdict marks the end of a courtroom drama which has played out on television since mid-April, and has captivated viewers worldwide. Both Depp and Heard had made wild and shocking allegations against one another on the witness stand.

Closing argument for the trial took place on Friday, followed by a jury deliberation that took a break for Memorial Day weekend and resumed on Tuesday.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Depp was spotted performing onstage in the U.K. alongside rocker Jeff Beck. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is rumored to still be in England, as the actor will not be present in the courthouse for the verdict.

Meanwhile, Heard reportedly arrived at the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia, near 3:00 p.m. EST to hear the verdict.

“Your presence shows where your priorities are,” a spokesperson for Heard told Breitbart News in an email. “Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

***Update***

Judge Penney Azcarate ordered the jury back to the deliberation room and asked them to add compensatory or punitive damages information to court forms before a verdict can be read.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.