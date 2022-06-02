MenToo Trends on Twitter Following Depp v. Heard Verdict

The hashtag #MenToo trended on Twitter following the Depp v. Heard verdict on Wednesday, in reference to the #MeToo movement and how men can become victims of domestic abuse as well.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

After a seven-week televised trial involving countless hours of testimony and courtroom drama — which enthralled viewers around the world — the jury found that a statement accusing Depp of sexual violence and domestic abuse was defamatory.

The jury also found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

Additionally, the jury found for Heard on only one of her two claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages, which sent the message that they found her to be more at fault.

After the verdict was announced, the hashtag #MenToo began trending on Twitter.

This is why you do not #BelieveAllWomen. Women are humans who are able to lie too. She single handedly ended the #MeToo ridiculousness because #MenToo. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp for the win! #MenToo — Dr. Johnny (@drjohnny__) June 1, 2022

Like women, #MenToo go through a lot. Everybody, regardless of gender, suffer abuse. But, we live in a world where men are supposed to be supermen without emotions. It all reeks of double standard. — Oluwatomisin Amokeoja (@TomisinAmokeoja) June 1, 2022

If nothing else comes out of today. #JohnnyDepp has made a huge step in the way people see domestic violence against men. Men are victims too #MenToo — Balls to Cancer (@Ballstocancer) June 1, 2022

“This is MONUMENTAL for male victims of domestic violence,” another Twitter reacted of the verdict. “Please, SPEAK OUT, we’re listening! YOU DESERVE TO BE HEARD AND YOU MATTER. #MenToo.”

“Male domestic violence survivors have a voice now,” another wrote. “They are seen and heard because of #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. So many of them feel victory today. You are strong and validated. Don’t let the media brainwash you. #MenToo.”

“Amber said this is a setback for women, but it’s not, it’s a huge step forward for any survivor of abuse,” another Twitter user commented.

Heard reacted to Wednesday’s verdict in a statement, declaring, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback,” the actress added. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

The Aquaman actress went on to say that she believes Depp’s attorneys “succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”

