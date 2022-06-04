Feminists Erupt over Verdict in Johnny Depp Case: ‘Very Bad Day for Women Who Are Victims’

Feminist activists are angry over Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, claiming the jury’s decision will discourage female abuse victims from speaking out.

In their online diatribes, feminists portrayed Amber Heard as a victim while neglecting to mention that Depp himself claimed Heard physically abused him during their marriage and that Heard was recorded saying no one would believe him.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of spousal abuse. The jury agreed that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard’s attorneys have said the Aquaman actress plans on appealing.

Feminists are spinning the verdict as bad news for female victims. “This is a very bad day for women who are victims,” tweeted writer Joanna Schroeder. “The silence so many fought against for so many years will once again descend over survivors.”

I don't care how you feel about Johnny Depp or Amber Heard – this is a very bad day for women who are victims. The silence so many fought against for so many years will once again descend over survivors of sexual violence and domestic violence. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) June 1, 2022

Charlotte Proudman is still claiming Heard is a victim of domestic abuse despite the jury’s verdict, adding that Depp was in a position of power over her.

#AmberHeard’s lawyers didn’t use the term ‘coercive and controlling behaviour’.

Let’s remember a victim of domestic abuse who is considerably younger and less powerful is being sued by a wealthy older famous man for $50 million to silence her. If that isn’t control, what is? — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) June 1, 2022

Vice News social justice reporter Anya Zoledziowski penned an article titled “We’ve All Failed Amber Heard.” She tweeted that the verdict “will silence future victims and survivors of domestic violence.”

Regardless of the verdict, experts previously told VICE News that the public online treatment of Heard will silence future victims and survivors of domestic violence. https://t.co/r49zXycean — Anya Zoledziowski (@anyazoledz) June 1, 2022

“I believe Amber Heard,” tweeted feminist writer Ella Dawson.

I believe Amber Heard. She did everything right to prove that Depp abused her, and the justice system has failed her, just as it fails victims again and again. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) June 1, 2022

The Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff wrote that victims of powerful men “will see that by coming forward they’re risking not just a tidal wave of misogynistic hate – Heard said she was getting daily death threats – but potentially ruinous financial damages.”

Was it really asking too much for Amber Heard to be listened to without prejudice? | Gaby Hinsliff https://t.co/Wp6wmv71D8 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 3, 2022

Feminist Joan Smith said the whole affair shows “how deeply embedded misogyny is in our culture.”

Many women are feeling utterly dismayed this morning by the vile abuse of Amber Heard. It shows how deeply embedded misogyny is in our culture, just waiting for the next target. The demand that only perfect victims can speak out is central, excluding most women who face #MVAWG. — Joan Smith (@polblonde) June 2, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter quoted some women who are appalled that more people aren’t standing up for Heard.

“Every single person who wore a Time’s Up pin on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, my question to you is, where are you and why are you not supporting Amber Heard?” activist Alison Turkos told the magazine.

“What this shows me is that all my worst fears are true,” a female who works inn entertainment industry reportedly said. “The reason I don’t ever want to go public is that I’m afraid I’ll be treated like Amber Heard.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com