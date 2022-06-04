Feminists Erupt over Verdict in Johnny Depp Case: ‘Very Bad Day for Women Who Are Victims’

David Ng

Feminist activists are angry over Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, claiming the jury’s decision will discourage female abuse victims from speaking out.

In their online diatribes, feminists portrayed Amber Heard as a victim while neglecting to mention that Depp himself claimed Heard physically abused him during their marriage and that Heard was recorded saying no one would believe him.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of spousal abuse. The jury agreed that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard’s attorneys have said the Aquaman actress plans on appealing.

Feminists are spinning the verdict as bad news for female victims. “This is a very bad day for women who are victims,” tweeted writer Joanna Schroeder. “The silence so many fought against for so many years will once again descend over survivors.”

Charlotte Proudman is still claiming Heard is a victim of domestic abuse despite the jury’s verdict, adding that Depp was in a position of power over her.

Vice News social justice reporter Anya Zoledziowski penned an article titled “We’ve All Failed Amber Heard.” She tweeted that the verdict “will silence future victims and survivors of domestic violence.”

“I believe Amber Heard,” tweeted feminist writer Ella Dawson.

The Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff wrote that victims of powerful men “will see that by coming forward they’re risking not just a tidal wave of misogynistic hate – Heard said she was getting daily death threats – but potentially ruinous financial damages.”

Feminist Joan Smith said the whole affair shows “how deeply embedded misogyny is in our culture.”

The Hollywood Reporter quoted some women who are appalled that more people aren’t standing up for Heard.

“Every single person who wore a Time’s Up pin on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, my question to you is, where are you and why are you not supporting Amber Heard?” activist Alison Turkos told the magazine.

“What this shows me is that all my worst fears are true,” a female who works inn entertainment industry reportedly said.  “The reason I don’t ever want to go public is that I’m afraid I’ll be treated like Amber Heard.”

