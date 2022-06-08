Transgender Model Jessica Alves Vying for Playboy Magazine Cover After Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Celebrity Big Brother star and transgender model Jessica Alves, a biological man who identifies as a woman, is vying to be on the cover of Playboy magazine following a Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Alves, who was recently seen strutting in a thong on a beach in Thailand, told the Daily Mail “It’s unbelievable when I look at myself in the mirror and see the woman that I’ve become. My OnlyFans images are taken by photographers who have also shot for Playboy.”

“I never thought that when I started my gender transition process I would go this far, look as good as I do right now, and I feel so happy,” Alves added.

Alves also told Daily Mail, “Being on the cover of Playboy magazine has always being a dream to me but I always thought that it could never happen because I am trans.”

“Being on Playboy would be a validation to me as a model and a woman that everything that I have done so far has been the right decision in my life,” Alves added.

The transgender reality star’s latest surgical procedures reportedly cost a staggering £85,000 — which comes to roughly $91,200.

Alves also underwent a full face and lip lift, had bones from the jawline and chin cut off, as well as voice feminisation surgery.

“Now at least when I pick up the phone, they’re not gonna call me Sir anymore which is a relief,” Alves told Daily Mail.

If Alves succeeds in getting onto the cover of Playboy, the reality star will be the latest biological male to enter into a world that was formerly a haven for female models.

In 2020, Valentina Sampaio, a biological man who identifies as a woman, became the first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.

Last year, Leyna Bloom, another biological man who identifies as a woman, became the first openly trans cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue history.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.