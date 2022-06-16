Tom Cruise’s latest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick has been given a thumb’s up and a solid ’10’ from an unlikely source after President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro took to social media early Thursday to offer his applause for the box office blockbuster.

– Top Gun Maverick: 10 👍. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 16, 2022

The Brazilian leader then followed it up with another reference by likening pilots in the country’s national air force to those seen in the movie. He wrote: “Real-life Top Guns from our glorious Brazilian Air Force, under the command of Brigadier@CBaptistaJr, always ready to protect our airspace and our Brazil. join the@fab_oficial!”

– Top Guns da vida real da nossa gloriosa Força Aérea Brasileira, sob o comando do Brigadeiro @CBaptistaJr, sempre a postos para proteger nosso espaço aéreo e o nosso Brasil. Junte-se à @fab_oficial ! 🇷 pic.twitter.com/iDoQWBG7uw — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 16, 2022

Bolsonaro has a habit of chiming in on Hollywood and the people who populate it.

As Breitbart News reported, just last week he mocked actor Mark Ruffalo and appeared to insult his intelligence in response to Ruffalo accusing Bolsonaro of threatening a “coup” in his own country.

Bolsonaro, referring to the actor as “Mark Ruffles,” wrote on Twitter that Ruffalo needed to “calm down” in response to the actor amplifying a protest in Los Angeles against the conservative president’s arrival there.

Prior to the meeting, Ruffalo had posted on social media urging Biden to antagonize Bolsonaro.

“The man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup,” Ruffalo claimed. “As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy.”

– Dear Mark Ruffles, calm dowm! I'm sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it's nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize:"AHGFRR". Read it and you'll find out I'm not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil's rule of law. https://t.co/djBbccMAPX — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 10, 2022

Bolsonaro later returned to the fray and compared Ruffalo to the comic book villain Thanos and called original Hulk Lou Ferrigno “much cooler.”

The president flew into the city on Thursday to attend the Summit of the Americas and his first in-person summit with President Joe Biden.