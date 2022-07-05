‘Mission: Impossible’ Actor Rob Delaney: ‘GOP Midterm Message’ Is Boys ‘Bleed Out’ in Classroom, Girls On a Motel Room Floor

Amazon’s Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney took to Twitter on Tuesday to proclaim that the “GOP midterm message” is that Republicans want boys to be shot in school, and girls to become injured while getting abortions.

“GOP midterm message is ‘We want boys to bleed out on a classroom floor & girls can pick btwn that or a motel room floor,'” Delaney wrote.

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One actor’s Twitter tirade appeared to be in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, as well as a separate recent decision in which the Court ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public — in a major victory for advocates of the Second Amendment.

The inaccuracies with Delaney’s tweet, however, were multipronged, given that the Supreme Court does not represent the “GOP midterm message,” as it is a part of the judicial branch of government, and justices are not elected to office.

Moreover, the rulings simply struck down a New York law saying gun owners must demonstrate a need to carry firearms outside the home to obtain a legal permit, and returned abortion laws to state legislatures.

Indeed, this is not the first time Delaney has resulted to non sequitur-filled rants on social media.

On Independence Day, the Deadpool 2 actor used July 4 to advocate for packing the Supreme Court. “We’re going to hobble that court,” he said.

In 2020, Delaney pushed to “defund the police,” declaring, “Black lives matter. Defund the police. Protest is beautiful. Direct action gets the goods.”

Black lives matter Defund the police Protest is beautiful Direct action gets the goods — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 31, 2020

Also in 2020, the Deadpool actor bizarrely claimed that then-Vice President Mike Pence wanted a coronavirus cure “that will only help white people.”

