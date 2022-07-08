Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts $98 Vibrator

While millions of Americans are struggling to afford groceries, gas, and everything in between, actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has released a list of tips and tricks for how to select and use vibrators. The company has even debuted the Paltrow’s own $98 vibrator design — “chic enough to leave on your hotel nightstand.”

Paltrow partnered with sexologist Alexandra Fine to devise the “complete guide” to sex toys. The guide, entitled, “How to Use a Vibrator,” that includes a lengthy list of different types of vibrators and how to use them.

“If you’re curious about vibrators but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you,” the guide reads. “We’ve organized this guide based on what kind of stimulation you’re looking for — external, internal, both? — and, within that, some of the most common sex toy types you’ll come across.”

The guide instructions on vibrators known as the “Bullet,” “palm-size vulva,” “air-pulsing,” “Wand,” “G-spot,” “Rabbit,” “air-pulsing dual-stimulation,” and “penis rings.”

“The idea is that most bullet vibrators, for example, are going to share a basic shape and technique,” the guide adds. “But there are some ingenious variations within each category, too.”

The guide has been released coinciding with the launch of Paltrow’s new $98 “Viva La Vulva” vibrator, which Goop advertises as “compact and chic enough to leave on your hotel nightstand.”

“So many vibrators look hypersexualized,” the actress told the New York Times last year. “We were just trying to do something — perhaps a little more intellectual.”

Paltrow is known for selling raunchy products via her lifestyle brand. Earlier this year, the actress was seen taking a bite out of her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. Goop sells genitalia-themed candles.

The actress has also partnered with the left-wing organization, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in January, to launch a “Hands Off My Vagina” abortion rights candle.

Not every customer of Paltrow’s, however, has expressed being pleased with her products. Last year, a British woman who owned a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle said “Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Moreover, another customer sued Goop after, claiming the vagina-scented candle he had bought caught fire and exploded. The customer alleged the product can cause injuries and is “inherently dangerous.”

