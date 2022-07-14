Mickey Rourke Unloads on Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: Amber Heard Is a ‘Gold Digger’

Actor Mickey Rourke accused actress Amber Heard of being a “gold digger” in response to the highly-publicized six-week defamation trial, in which Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

“I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” Rourke told Piers Morgan after being asked to share his reaction to the Depp v. Heard defamation trial.

“All I can say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do,” the Sin City star continued. “It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”

“And finally the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs,” Rourke added. “So I felt bad for somebody that’s getting chopped down by some gold digger, you know?”

Morgan reacted by asking, “Do you think that’s what she was?” to which Rourke responded by dropping an expletive before correcting himself.

“Abso-fucking — absolutely,” Rourke affirmed.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

One of the many moments that stood out during the trial was Depp’s attorney grilling Heard on the witness stand over her failure to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. The actress had insisted that she donated all of the money to charity, when she actually had not.

A juror later told Good Morning America that the revelation that Heard had not donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was “a fiasco for her.”

The trial ended with a jury finding for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages after deciding that the Aquaman actress had defamed him, and “acted with actual malice.”

The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard is now said to be “broke” after lavish spending — and now mounting legal fees — and is “absolutely not” able to pay the millions in damages she owes her ex-husband, according to the actress’ lead attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft.

Additionally, the actress is now being sued by her insurer, New York Marine and General Insurance Co., which claims that her insurance policy does not cover any of the $8.3 million in losses that she owes Depp.

