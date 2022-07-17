Comedian Craig Robinson’s Standup Show Disrupted by Gunman

July 17 (UPI) — Craig Robinson’s standup show at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, N.C., was disrupted Saturday night by a gunman.

Robinson said in an Instagram video that he was in the green room of the comedy club when police evacuated the building, sending him and the other people to a nearby Big Time Rush concert.

“I’m safe. It’s cool,” he said with a laugh, showing footage of the band performing. “It was wild. It was a moment.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man whose identity they did not release brandished a gun and demanded everyone leave the comedy club.

After the patrons, staff and performers were evacuated, the gunman discharged his firearm, but no one was hurt.

The man was then taken into police custody.

Robinson, 50, is also known for his roles in The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Pineapple Express, Zack & Miri Make a Porno, This is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Dolemite is My Name, and The Bad Guys.