Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to ‘They/Them’

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, updated his Instagram bio on Thursday to change his pronouns to “they/them” for his 16.1 million followers.

The 26-year-old rapper reportedly made the change on July 14, which LGBTQIA2S+ activists have dubbed “International Non-Binary People’s Day.”

Lil Uzi Vert has not addressed the pronoun change, other than updating his social media profile.

The rapper changing his pronouns to “they” and “them” is just the latest example of a celebrity coming out as gender non-binary in front of their impressionable young followers.

Last year, pop star Demi Lovato announced that she is officially non-binary and will be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself. Months later, the singer went on to say that it’s “okay” if people “misgender” her, because even she sometimes can’t remember which pronouns she has decided to use.

Meanwhile, fashion model and actress Lio Tipton, who previously went by Analeigh Tipton, also came out as non-binary, adding that she is queer and pansexual, and will now be going by the pronouns, “they” and “them.”

In a bizarre twist, pop star Halsey announced that her pronouns are both “she” and “they,” and subsequently claimed that she was “disrespected” by Allure magazine, because the publication referred to her by using only female pronouns.

This year, The Flash star Ezra Miller erupted on police officers who were arresting him, demanding that they get his pronouns right or face legal consequences for hate crime, after police addressed him as “sir” rather than “they.”

Recently, Netflix’s The Crown star Emma Corrin said she feels “much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they.'”

The concept of gender fluidity has become an increasingly popular trend among young people in the wake of the entertainment industry, media outlets, and left-wing activists promulgating the notion and hyping transgenderism.

Now, more young people than ever are identifying as non-binary than ever. Research published by the Trevor Project last year found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as non-binary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as non-binary.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.