Actress Anne Heche in Coma; LAPD Investigating Possible DUI, Hit-and-Run

Actress Anne Heche is in a coma on Monday while the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a possible DUI and hit-and-run.

While a friend initially said Heche was in stable condition on Monday, the actress’ representative later said she was in a coma, according to a report by KTLA.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” the spokesperson said. “She had significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

#UPDATE Anne Heche slipped into coma, is in critical condition after fiery Los Angeles car crash, rep sayshttps://t.co/wfgu6FGkE4 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the LAPD is trying to piece together the chain of events that led to Heche crashing her car into a woman’s house on Friday, igniting it ablaze.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the actress in connection with driving under the influence, a hit-and-run, and speeding.

Heche, who is perhaps best known for her roles in the 90s films Six Days Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco, was taken to a hospital after crashing her vehicle into the residential home on Friday.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the house that Heche crashed into, narrowly escaped with her life, according to a neighbor. Mishele also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by her neighbors to help rebuild her life.

Actor Adam Baldwin, who fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October, was slammed for rushing to publicly support Heche after her fiery Friday car crash that destroyed Mishele’s home.

