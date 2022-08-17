Actor Eric Roberts and Wife Experience Intruder in Dead of Night: ‘I Know You’

Actors Eric and Eliza Roberts experienced an intruder who apparently set his sights on Eliza outside their San Fernando Valley, California, home before he evaded police and escaped into the night.

Eliza Roberts told TMZ that her daughter drove her home on Friday night at around 9 p.m., and that she got out of the car, said goodbye, and entered the code on her security gate at the end of the driveway.

After the gate opened, the actress walked up the long driveway to the home, but just as she walked inside, Eric walked out and came face-to-face with an intruder, who was standing on their property just feet from the front door.

“I know you,” the intruder said to Eric Roberts, likely recognizing him from television or film.

The actor then reportedly asked the man why he was there, but the intruder didn’t give a clear answer. Eric Roberts became alarmed, and asked the man to exit the premises.

The intruder then headed back down the driveway and into the dark — but that was no guarantee that the man left the property. Eliza Roberts feared he could be lurking in the bushes outside, so they called the police.

When police later arrived, there was no sign of the intruder, TMZ reports.

The Roberts’ run-in with the property intruder is just on of the latest examples of crime that is sweeping the Los Angeles area — and even effecting celebrities.

Last month, pop singer Lana Del Rey obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) against an alleged stalker who she says has visited her home on at least two occasions, and even stole her car.

Also in July, a 23-year-old man was arrested after lurking outside rapper Drake’s new L.A. home. The intruder told police that the 35-year-old rapper is his father.

In June, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their Los Angeles home at around 3:00 a.m., when she woke up to find a home intruder staring down at her in bed.

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming.

That same month, model and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s L.A. home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Also in February, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — also known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

