Intruder Arrested at Rapper Drake’s Los Angeles Home

A 23-year-old man was arrested after lurking outside rapper Drake’s new Los Angeles home on Friday. The intruder told police that the 35-year-old rapper is his father.

The incident occurred at Drake’s Beverly Hills-adjacent mansion, which he bought for $75 million from singer Robbie Williams just a few months ago, according to a report by TMZ.

While the rapper wasn’t home at the time of the incident, one of his employees called the police after seeing the man near the pool house, the report adds.

When police questioned the intruder — who never made it into Drake’s home — the man reportedly told officers that he was the rapper’s son, and was just waiting for him to come home. He was then arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

The intruder slinking near Drake’s pool house makes for the latest example of the crime wave sweeping the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

Last month, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their Los Angeles home at around 3:00 a.m., when she woke up to find a home intruder staring down at her in bed.

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming.

Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Los Angeles has been plagued in recent months, with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence all up.

