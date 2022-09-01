Britney Spears Deletes Instagram, Moves to Twitter and Posts Nude Photo, Bikini Video

Pop star Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account last week, leaving her tens of millions of fans following on the image-sharing platform wondering which social media site — if any — she would be posting on in the near future.

Now that question has been answered.

The “Baby One More Time” singer took to her Twitter account — which had been dormant since January — to share a nude photo of herself, as well as a video of herself in a bikini, suggesting she may be using Twitter over Instagram for now, until further notice.

In a follow-up tweet that included a video, Spears is seen pulling of a white coat, revealing a red bikini underneath. The pop star then sways back and forth while a song plays in the background.

Just touching on the door 🚪 !!!

Psss I messed up at the end of the video with my edit !!! Oops 🙈 !!! pic.twitter.com/rFVgZamyMR — Britney Spears 🌹Ὠ (@britneyspears) August 28, 2022

In returning to Twitter, Spears also shared that she is coming out with her first song in six years, alongside Elton John.

Earlier this month, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline told Daily Mail that their shared teenage sons do not enjoy seeing their mother post nude photos on social media, calling their experience with it “tough.”

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Federline said. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears is no stranger to posting nude and scandalous content to her social media accounts — and the singer’s children are not the only people worried about her habit of not leaving to the public’s imagination.

In May, panicked Spears fans took to social media to beg the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer to stop after she posted twelve nude photos for her 40.9 million Instagram followers.

Late last year, the pop star celebrated the end of her conservatorship — that had controlled her life and money for 13 years — by sharing naked photos with her Instagram followers.

