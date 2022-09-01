Nolte: Coppola Defies #MeToo Gestapo by Casting Shia LaBeouf in ‘Megalopolis’

The casting of Shia LaBeouf in Francis Ford Coppola’s $100 million Megalopolis offers more hope that the fascist #MeToo Reign of Terror might just be coming to an end.

Even the far-left Variety has been forced to acknowledge Shia LaBeouf was blacklisted… Variety even used the word “blacklisted”:

LaBeouf’s casting … comes after the star had been all but blacklisted from Hollywood after musician FKA Twigs, his former romantic partner, filed a lawsuit against him in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit alleged multiple incidents of physical abuse during the couple’s one-year relationship in 2018 and 2019, with the musician claiming LaBeouf at one point nearly choked her to death. The lawsuit has yet to go to trial.

LaBeouf has a long history of troubling incidents, including those involving law enforcement, and has acknowledged, “I hurt that woman,” when speaking of FKA Twigs.

“And in the process of doing that,” he added, “I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

He has since apologized and sought treatment for his admitted addictions.

But none of that matters in a Hollywood that has become New Salem, an unforgiving and fascist place filled with bullies eager to prove their purity through the condemnation of others without a trial. And this condemnation is the worst kind of punishment. There is no due process, and you can never repay your debt. There is no road to redemption, no second chances, no forgiveness. You are banished forever… Your career, reputation, name, and livelihood are destroyed forever. Guilty or innocent, proof means nothing. The accusation is enough.

There are no excuses for LaBeouf’s bad behavior. None. But I don’t want to live in a country where we refuse to accept apologies, where there are no second-third-fourth chances, and especially one where the kangaroo court of fashionable public opinion can cast you out forever. This lack of redemption is especially outrageous when someone like LaBeouf is trying to apologize, make amends, own up to his bad behavior, and change his life.

Maybe it’s all a ruse on his part. We’ll know soon enough.

I’ll tell you what, though — I hope it’s not a ruse. As much as I’ve ridiculed and criticized LaBeouf, I wish him only the best in changing his life. And I’m thrilled Coppola hired him. Someone has to do what Kirk Douglas did when he hired Dalton Trumbo to write the Spartacus (1960) screenplay and insisted the blacklisted writer receive on-screen credit. Someone has to break the MeToo/Woketard Blacklist… and a multiple Oscar-winner and legitimate legend like Coppola is just the man to do it.

I’ll tell you something else… Any day of the week, I would prefer to work with a flawed character like LaBeouf over someone like Olivia Wilde, who seeks to juice her own social standing by snitching and hurling false accusations.

People who believe they are morally pure are the most dangerous people on the planet. They never think about the consequences of their actions because they believe everything they do is righteous and good. There is no means they will not justify. Those of us who know we’re flawed always second-guess ourselves.

These New Puritans in the Woke and #MeToo movement are the worst people in the world … and the most dangerous.

