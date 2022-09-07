Children’s Show ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces a Gay Couple

The children’s hit cartoon show Peppa Pig has introduced its first-ever gay couple. “I live with my mommy and my other mommy,” a character says in the show aimed at preschoolers.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor, and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” Penny is heard saying in a clip from the episode, “Families,” according to a report by Independent.

"Peppa Pig," the hit cartoon show aimed at preschoolers, has introduced its first same-sex parent family in its 18-year history. https://t.co/STdZhQXSMf — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2022

In the video, the cartoon character is seen drawing a picture of her family, which features two adult polar bears in dresses, while explaining that she has two mothers. The episode reportedly aired in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Not everyone was pleased to hear that Peppa Pig — a widely popular series that is broadcast in 180 countries and translated into 40 different languages — has joined the ranks of shows aimed toward children that are featuring LGBTQ-related content.

“That’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. What a shame. Education not indoctrination,” one Twitter user lamented.

“I have no problem with LGBT,” another reacted, “but what I do have a problem with is this shit being drummed into them when they’re toddlers, stop confusing them and let them be kids.”

“Peppa Pig is shit,” another Twitter user in Europe wrote in Italian, adding, “90s cartoons are 10,000 times better than these now, so I (and I think many others) will educate our children with the old ones.”

Peppa Pig is not the only children’s show to put LGBTQ content on kids’ television screens.

Last year, Sesame Street aired a “Family Day” episode — which featured two gay dads — on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and YouTube.

In 2019, My Little Pony introduced a lesbian pony couple in an episode, titled, “The Last Crusade,” which was praised by series writer and producer Michael Vogel who said that his “first priority” is to push the LGBTQ agenda “on everything I work on.”

Additionally, television shows aimed at children have seen a 222 percent increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in just two years.

