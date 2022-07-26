Florida Rapper Rollie Bands Gunned Down Moments After Daring Critics on Social Media

Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot and killed last Friday in the parking lot of a Tampa apartment complex. The rapper was apparently gunned down shortly after posting taunts to his enemies on social media.

“A lot of these ni–as kno [sic] where I live at fr,” Bands wrote in an Instagram Story, Onsite! reported on its Instagram account. “I sleep in peace. If a ni–a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called after the rapper was fatally shot in the parking lot on Friday, July 22, at around 3:30 p.m.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital, where despite receiving lifesaving measures, he later died,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to Urban Hollywood. “At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other.”

The shooters left the scene before officers arrived.

The rapper’s most recent tune, “Reminiscin,” was posted to his Youtube channel in April and had earned more than 25,000 views.

The carnage in the rap world is well documented and many have paid that price already this year.

To name just a few cases, the mother of Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s children was murdered on March 18. Chicago rapper FBG Cash was gunned down this month. Houston rapper Snootie Wild died from gunshot wounds in February. And in another case surrounding rapper Young Thug, the musician’s nephew was arrested and charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Rappers in India are even taking each other out. According to police reports, popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in May while driving his car in Mansa, a district in northern India’s Punjab state.

