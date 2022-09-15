‘My Son Hunter’ Actor Laurence Fox: Big Tech’s Censorship of Laptop Scandal Is Essentially ‘Election Rigging’

My Son Hunter actor Laurence Fox has sounded off against Silicon Valley’s deliberate suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the final months of the 2020 presidential race, saying their acts of censorship qualify “essentially as election rigging.

In a recent interview on The Spectator’s “Marshall Matters” podcast, Laurence Fox condemned big tech’s power to sway elections.

“So it’s pretty terrifying, isn’t it, that big tech have this power. And, bearing in mind, that there was four years from 2016 of the Democrats saying Trump had only gotten in on Russian collusion… whatever your views are on Trump, it was pretty underhanded play,” he said.

“So then to find out that big tech had then censored this — like Twitter stopped showing the New York Post story and [Mark] Zuckerberg de-boosting it — that is essentially, I’m not sure what the word you could use for it other than election rigging.”

Since the 2020 election, both Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter have both publicly admitted it was wrong for their respective platforms to have censored the laptop story.

A recent Rasmussen poll showed 63 percent of likely voters believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years following the initial report from the New York Post. Of the 63 percent who believe the story is still important, 44 percent say the story is “very important.”

