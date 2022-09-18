Exclusive — John James on ‘My Son Hunter’: Don’t Know if I’ll Be Cancelled, ‘but I Think the Truth Ends up Winning in the End’

Actor John James, who depicted President Joe Biden in the film My Son Hunter, considered in an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow if he would be blacklisted by Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry for his role in the film dramatized events related to Hunter Biden’s life.

“Will I ever work again?” James asked in a discussion aired on Monday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast. “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know if I’m toxic, now. Even if they don’t want to cancel me — whether or not I’m toxic because of this — but I think truth ends up winning in the end. I do believe that.”

Actor Robert Davi, who directed My Son Hunter, urged conservatives to support the film as part of a broader mission to create cultural content reflecting their values.

“You’ve got to vote by getting this film,” Davi stated. “You’ve got to vote in November. Let’s show them the power of the people, the 74, 80 million people that remained voiceless. This is how you can give your voice.”

He added, “This is for you,” he continued. “We put ourselves on the line, culturally, so we can bring messages to you, and we need your support on this, because we want people to see it and it’s good.”



Laurence Fox, the actor portraying Hunter Biden in the film, recalled his experience with “cancel culture” after his rejection of derision targeting him as a “white privileged male.” He told Breitbart News, “The thing you do with these people who want to cancel you is you fight them, you resist them with every single ounce of your being.”

Laurence Fox, the actor portraying Hunter Biden in the film, recalled his experience with "cancel culture" after his rejection of derision targeting him as a "white privileged male." He told Breitbart News, "The thing you do with these people who want to cancel you is you fight them, you resist them with every single ounce of your being."

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart's expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard).

