Mila Kunis: Will Smith Getting Standing Ovation at Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock ‘Insane’ and ‘Shocking’

Hollywood star Mila Kunis has slammed her fellow celebrities for giving Will Smith a standing ovation at the Academy Awards just after Smith assaulted Chris Rock live onstage.

Mila Kunis spoke to C Magazine about attending the Oscars ceremony in March where she was a presenter. She and husband Ashton Kutcher noticeably stayed seated when Smith accepted the best actor Oscar for his performance as the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard.

“The idea of leading by example,” Kunis told the magazine, “only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself. Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up.”

The Family Guy actress added: “I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.”

Smith assaulted presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after Rock told a joke about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock in the face. He then took his seat and shouted, “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Watch below (Warning: Strong language):

Later in the evening, Will Smith won the Oscar for King Richard, receiving an awkward standing ovation from the celebrity audience.

Following widespread condemnation, Will Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy. The organization’s Board of Governors later sanctioned the actor by banning him from all official events for the next ten years.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor is already trying to make a comeback with the new Apple movie Emancipation, a slavery drama set during the Civil War. Apple is positioning the movie for Oscars consideration, with a release date set for early December.

But some Oscar voters are already saying they will refuse to vote for him because of the Oscars slap.

