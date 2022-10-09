Marvel Comics has teamed up with Big Pharma giant Pfizer for a digital comic book featuring Captain America and the Avengers promoting the company’s coronavirus vaccines.

The theme of the comic defines people who take the vaccine as “everyday heroes,” according to a Pfizer Instagram post from Thursday.

“Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics, the Sept. 6 post reads. “Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book… At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

One page of the new digital comic PSA tells readers, “You’re among everyday heroes every day! The Construction worker, the florist, the painter… everyday heroes are everywhere in your community.”

“What makes them everyday heroes?” the comic asks before going on to list the ways people should take the vaccines and boosters to mitigate the Wuhan coronavirus.

“We all need to do our part,” the page concludes. “So, vaccinate, stay up to date with the latest recommended booster for you. And be an everyday hero!”

The collaboration comes nearly a month after President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic to be “over” and also a month after the CDC altered its guidelines to end any differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

The plot of the comic features maniacal robot Ultron — who is a stand-in for the virus — attempting to destroy the Avengers but coming back stronger every time the super team defeats him.

Then Iron Man, representing Pfizer’s vaccine, develops a new cannon that can blast Ultron from the sky.

The comic tells readers that the Avengers keep “adapting” to defeat the “mutating” Ultron.

The dialogue goes on to say that Ultron “keeps changing and evolving,” so the Avengers “keep adapting and re-strategizing.”

The comic closes with groups of normal people such as window cleaners, old folks, nurses, and construction workers standing amid the slogan: “Everyday heroes don’t wear capes!”

“But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their latest Covid vaccination — because everyday heroes are concerned about their health,” the comic concludes.

Marvel has waded into political waters more and more in recent years. Just last year the comic book giant portrayed Captain America telling Americans during the July Fourth weekend that the American dream “is a lie” because the U.S. is irredeemably racist.

A few months before that, the company again used Captain America to attack traditional conservative ideals by portraying conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson’s ideals as Nazi principles.

And in yet another use of Captain America to push the left-wing agenda, Marvel featured a gay offshoot of Captain America in its 80th Anniversary Captain America comic.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston