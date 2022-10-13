Kanye West Is Done with Corporate Partners: ‘It’s Time for Me to Go It Alone’

After being dumped by JP Morgan Chase, Twitter, and Instagram, Kanye West appears to be losing friends fast among the corporate elite. But the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul doesn’t seem to have much love for corporate America either.

Speaking to Bloomberg News in September, Kanye West indicated he was finished cozying up to big corporations.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” he said. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

This week, JP Morgan Chase reportedly cut ties with West following his anti-semitic social media post earlier this week. Twitter and Instagram also banned West from their platforms.

Last month, West said he terminated the contract between his company, Yeezy, and Gap Inc. “Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king,” West told CNBC. “A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”

Kanye West has set off fireworks in the media in recent days with a series of social media posts, public appearances, and interviews in which he aired his seemingly unfiltered political beliefs.

As Breitbart News reported, West has recently appeared in public wearing apparel with the words “White Lives Matter.” He also claimed that his upcoming concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been canceled, possibly as a result of his “White Lives Matter” clothes.

He also declared that Black Lives Matter was always just a “scam,” saying that the movement is now “over.”

