Tim Allen Mocks the ‘Wokees’: Do They Have a ‘Cute Yet Safe Playpen Somewhere?’

“Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?”

Unsurprisingly, Allen was quickly attacked on social media by a woke outrage mob that took offense to his comments.

This is not the first time the actor provoked leftist outrage.

Last month, Allen caused a left-wing meltdown on Twitter after posting a rather anodyne joke about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. The Toy Story star mocked Biden’s interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes during which the 79-year-old president dodged key questions about record-high inflation and his own mental capacity.

Last year, during a comedy show, Allen, who has also lamented the dominance of the “thought police” and the impact they have had on comedy, poked fun at government agents policing his performance as he headed to Michigan for two sold-out shows after being off stage for over a year.

Also last year, Allen noted that he didn’t join in on the Trump “lynching crowd,” and that he “kind of liked” how former President Donald Trump “pissed people off” while he was president. The Last Man Standing star opened up about politics in a podcast interview, where he also shared his disdain for taxes.

