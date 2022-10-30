Will Ferrell Campaigns for Beto O’Rourke

Actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Ferrell was recently seen in Houston, Texas, campaigning for former Representative Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX), who is running for governor against Greg Abbott (R-TX).

“Will Ferrell came to Houston today to knock on doors and encourage people to vote for Beto!!!!! Thank you Will,” a pro-O’Rourke Twitter account said, sharing a photo of the actor and the gubernatorial candidate standing side by side.

Will Ferrell came to Houston today to knock on doors and encourage people to vote for Beto!!!!! Thank you Will pic.twitter.com/6hHYF86IDK — Cynthia Cano- Beto for Texas (@ccano1971) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott is enjoying a double-digit lead against O’Rourke, a recent University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll found.

This is not the first time Ferrell has campaigned for Democrat politicians.

In 2020, the Step Brothers actor joined a cohort of fellow celebrities who inserted themselves into Georgia’s senate runoffs to push Democrats. Ferrell and other stars of the hit 2003 movie Elf raised more than $400,000 to help carry Georgia Democrats over the finish line.

9 days till election day, and Will Ferrell, also known as Ron Burgundy, is in Houston getting trained on block walking with gubernatorial candidate @BetoORourke campaign team pic.twitter.com/vmZhzoFx1L — Texas Signal (@TexasSignal) October 29, 2022

The Elf reunion fundraiser was also promoted by The Hangover star Ed Helms, who said he wanted to take the Senate from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “cold, purple hands.” The actor urged people to participate in the fundraiser to help Georgia Democrats claim victory.

In 2018, Ferrell was also seen campaigning for the now-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), who continued to stoke conspiracy theories for years that she actually won and the election was stolen by now-Gov. Brian Kemp.

During the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the Anchorman star was also one of the celebrities featured in a cringeworthy compilation video, singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to transcend quarantines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.