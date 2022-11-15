Dave Chappelle Beats Transgender Mob to Score Grammy Nomination for ‘The Closer’

Recording Academy voters ignored the transgender cancel mob to recognize comedian Dave Chappelle with a Grammy nomination on Tuesday for his album version of The Closer.

Dave Chappelle scored a Grammy nomination in the comedy album category for The Closer, which first debuted last year as a Netflix special. The special was condemned by numerous transgender activists and their allies in the mainstream news media for Chappelle’s jokes about trans people and his declaration that he believes that biological reality determines one’s gender.

“I’m team TERF,” Chappelle said in the show.

***Warning: Graphic language***

Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the show, demanding the streamer yank the program from its service.

Transgender Netflix employees also released a list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

At the Grammys, Chappelle is competing against another cancel culture target — Louis CK, who was nominated this year for his album Sorry, a follow-up to his Grammy-winning Sincerely Louis CK.

Also nominated are left-wing social media personality Randy Rainbow, and far-left comedians Patton Oswalt and Jim Gaffigan.

As Breitbart News reported, Netflix’s The Closer received two Emmy Award nominations this year, ultimately losing out to an Adele special on CBS.

Chappelle hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live last week where he joked about Kanye West’s anti-semitic controversy.

